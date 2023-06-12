The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
