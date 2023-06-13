The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
