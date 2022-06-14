Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.