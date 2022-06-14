Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. C…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunde…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksbu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…