The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
