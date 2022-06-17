Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.