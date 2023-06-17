Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
