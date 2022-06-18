 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

