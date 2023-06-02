Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Ex…