Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.