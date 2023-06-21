Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 2…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…