The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. T…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared fo…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. W…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …