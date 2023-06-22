The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 …
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 2…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…