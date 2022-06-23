 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

