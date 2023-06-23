Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
