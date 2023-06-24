The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
