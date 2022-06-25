The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
