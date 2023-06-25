Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 68-degree low is forec…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 2…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Peri…