The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared fo…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …