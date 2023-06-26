The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.