The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 68-degree low is forec…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.