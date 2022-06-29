Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The for…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditio…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…