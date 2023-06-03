The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM EDT until SUN 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
