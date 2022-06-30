Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.