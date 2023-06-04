Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
