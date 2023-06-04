Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.