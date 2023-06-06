The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the mak…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Exp…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…