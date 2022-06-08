 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

