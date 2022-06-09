Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.