Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Exp…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the mak…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…