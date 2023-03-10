The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
