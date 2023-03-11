Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SAT 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
