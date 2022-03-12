 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

