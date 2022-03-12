Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall a…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can e…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see high…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfal…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. …