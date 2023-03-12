Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
