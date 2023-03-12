Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.