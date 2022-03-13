Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.