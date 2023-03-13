Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
