Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.