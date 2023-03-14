Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
