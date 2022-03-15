Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.