Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
