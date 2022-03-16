 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert