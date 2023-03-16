Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.