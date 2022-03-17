Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.