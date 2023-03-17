Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
