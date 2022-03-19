Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.