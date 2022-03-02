Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is foreca…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksbur…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in th…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksbu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 …
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.