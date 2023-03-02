The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
