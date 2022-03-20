Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Frede…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wedn…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s …