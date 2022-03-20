Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.