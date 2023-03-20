Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 1:32 AM EDT until MON 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
