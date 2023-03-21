Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.