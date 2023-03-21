Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
