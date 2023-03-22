Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see …