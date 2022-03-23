Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.