Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Fredericksburg will see warm tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Frede…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s …
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll…